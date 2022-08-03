Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.49. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.