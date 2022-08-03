Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.95. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

