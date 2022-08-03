Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $590.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.61. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

