Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $127.40. 1,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

