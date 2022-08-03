Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

TRCA remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRCA. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

