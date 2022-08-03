U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the quarter. Azul accounts for approximately 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.30% of Azul worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Azul by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of AZUL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. 24,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,800. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

