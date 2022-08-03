U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 399,545 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,504,000 after buying an additional 501,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after buying an additional 131,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 620,474 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 656,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,566,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

