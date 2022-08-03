U S Global Investors Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,388 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,488 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,795 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,162 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Canadian Solar Price Performance
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Solar Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.