U S Global Investors Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 5,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

