U S Global Investors Inc. Has $58.37 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,902 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 2.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $58,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $484,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,036,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $39,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

GD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

