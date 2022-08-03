U S Global Investors Inc. Has $74.86 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,549,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 632,702 shares during the quarter. Sabre makes up 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.02% of Sabre worth $74,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 57.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 193,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

