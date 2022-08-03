U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel comprises about 3.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 3.40% of Allegiant Travel worth $100,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,072 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $7,425,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average is $147.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $108.99 and a 52 week high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

