U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3,643,062.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 291,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 291,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 65,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,226. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.94%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

