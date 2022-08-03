U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.59.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

