Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $54.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 18.9 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.