UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.54 and last traded at $215.50. Approximately 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.28.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.47% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

