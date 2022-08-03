UBS Group Reiterates GBX 680 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 680 ($8.33) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.98) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 625 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 622.80 ($7.63).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at GBX 540.03 ($6.62) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The company has a market capitalization of £108.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 526.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 519.67.

Insider Activity at HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.