Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,500.00

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,500 ($42.89) and last traded at GBX 3,500 ($42.89), with a volume of 1109919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,500 ($42.89).

Ultra Electronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3,723.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,370.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,237.78.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

