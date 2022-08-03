Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 27.4% in July

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,526,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of UATG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
