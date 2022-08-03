Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 27.4% in July

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,526,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of UATG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

