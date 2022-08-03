UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 966,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $116,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $17,918,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12,983.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 316,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 24.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,508,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 296,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

UMH stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.21.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.07%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

