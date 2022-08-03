Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97-6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.53 EPS.
Under Armour Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE UAA opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Under Armour
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Under Armour by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Under Armour (UAA)
