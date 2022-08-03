Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97-6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.53 EPS.

Under Armour Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE UAA opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.21.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Under Armour by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.