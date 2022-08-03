Unibright (UBT) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Unibright (UBT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Unibright has a total market cap of $35.55 million and $264,612.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,339.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00127550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032195 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.