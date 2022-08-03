Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $73,486.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00629883 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017422 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034585 BTC.
Unido EP Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
