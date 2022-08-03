United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Increased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up about 13.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $402,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. 187,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,676,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

