UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $535.46 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $502.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.42 and a 200-day moving average of $498.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

