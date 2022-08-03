Uniti Group (UNIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Uniti Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Uniti Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Uniti Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

