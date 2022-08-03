University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Makes New $80,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Blackstone comprises about 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.44. 20,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

