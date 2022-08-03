Unslashed Finance Price Hits $0.0782 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $2,906.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00627186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034677 BTC.
Unslashed Finance Profile
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,332 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
Unslashed Finance Coin Trading
