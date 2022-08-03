Unslashed Finance Price Hits $0.0782 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $2,906.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00627186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034677 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,332 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

