US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Trading 1.1% Higher

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72.39 ($0.89). Approximately 133,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 80,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60 ($0.88).
US Solar Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.04.
US Solar Fund Company Profile
US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.
Featured Stories
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.