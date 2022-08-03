USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Hits $14.85 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $1.97 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00616390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

USDJ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

