Vacasa (VCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Vacasa has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. On average, analysts expect Vacasa to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of VCSA opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,190,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,190,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $10,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $10,131,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,518,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

