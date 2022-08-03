Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 192,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

