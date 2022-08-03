Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,551 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

GGG opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,103 in the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

