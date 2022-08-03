Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

