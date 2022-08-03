Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.17% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,033,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck Environmental Services ETF stock opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $160.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.26.

About VanEck Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.