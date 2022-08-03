Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.64.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

