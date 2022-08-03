Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

