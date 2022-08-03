Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $162.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.