Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,330 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

