Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

