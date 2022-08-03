Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

