VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBNDGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 31st.

