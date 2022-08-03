VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 31st.

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.