Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,905 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.