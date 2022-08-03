Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

