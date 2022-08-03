Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

