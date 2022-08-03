Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 162,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55.

