Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.67

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and traded as high as $85.67. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $85.33, with a volume of 734,757 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
