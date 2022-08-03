Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.67

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and traded as high as $85.67. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $85.33, with a volume of 734,757 shares trading hands.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 760.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

