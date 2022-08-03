Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

