Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,421,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

