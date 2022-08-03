Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

